Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €69.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBS. Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Stratec alerts:

SBS opened at €80.00 ($93.02) on Friday. Stratec has a twelve month low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a twelve month high of €93.00 ($108.14). The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.52. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 67.06.

About Stratec

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.