Warburg Research Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Duerr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.65 ($32.16).

Duerr stock opened at €18.72 ($21.77) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

