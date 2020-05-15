WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 2,482 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.53.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.83. 1,359,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,624. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average of $214.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

