WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $62,210.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

