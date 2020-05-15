WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,635 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $18.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.63. 24,639,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $326.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.