WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 20,638 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.30% of Quanta Services worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 21.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after acquiring an additional 552,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. 1,169,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,188. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

