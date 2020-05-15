WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 38,894 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,894 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.11% of Aptiv worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,746. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

