WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 5,297 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.80. 382,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.57. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

