WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 676 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $17.06 on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,243.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,327.38. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

