WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 8,956 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 153,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 118,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. 30,563,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

