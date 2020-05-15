WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,500,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

ADI traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.80. 4,223,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

