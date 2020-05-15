WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 328,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $125.41. 4,652,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,166. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

