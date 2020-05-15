WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $28.65 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Iqvia comprises 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.14% of Iqvia worth $28,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,192. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

