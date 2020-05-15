WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 443,491 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,014 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,355,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,937,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,081,160. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

