WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,439,000 after acquiring an additional 331,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after acquiring an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,077,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.