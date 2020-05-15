WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 1,203 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $576.72. The company had a trading volume of 865,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,904. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $581.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.52 and a 200 day moving average of $417.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.26.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.