WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 3,531 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.11% of ResMed worth $23,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,569,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,047. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,867.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

