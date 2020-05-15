WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,258 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.55. 1,011,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,743. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.