WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,924 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.39% of Watsco worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,272. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

