WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 243 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $15.53 on Friday, hitting $513.73. 5,955,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

