WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 855 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

