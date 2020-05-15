WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 8,606 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

EFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 31,303,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,140,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

