Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Argus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 395,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,454 shares of company stock worth $16,814,817. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,611.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,162,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,436,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $539,770,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Waste Management by 7,400.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,317,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Waste Management by 8,644.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,823,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,259 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

