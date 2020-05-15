Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Short Interest Update

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 309,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

WSBF stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $402.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

