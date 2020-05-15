Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,082 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.