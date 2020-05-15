Wavesbet Price Reaches $0.0000 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market cap of $84,341.05 and $23,730.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

