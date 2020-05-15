WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. WAX has a total market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02001067 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,655,542,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,632,739 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, IDEX, Bithumb, Upbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, Tidex, C2CX, Huobi, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

