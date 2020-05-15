WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC opened at $172.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.83. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

