WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $256,015.58 and $87.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00397319 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 13,168,729,128 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,780,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.