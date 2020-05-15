Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Increased to $23.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 9,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,881. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,812.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

