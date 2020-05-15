WEC Energy Group (WEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC):

5/5/2020 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $87.00 to $77.00. They now have a “strong sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $87.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – WEC Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2020 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

