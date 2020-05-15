Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 7,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 133.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.