Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Genpact in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

G stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 68.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,365,000 after buying an additional 1,732,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after buying an additional 1,139,444 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

