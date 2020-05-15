Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duke Realty (DRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) recently:

5/14/2020 – Duke Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Duke Realty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Duke Realty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Duke Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 7,985,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $50,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

