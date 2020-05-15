Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently:

5/15/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $70.00 to $80.00.

5/4/2020 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft and King’s Candy Crush Saga, particularly owing to the coronavirus-led lockdowns globally. The availability of the much-awaited World of Warcraft Classic and Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to expand the company’s user base in the near term. Further, growing popularity of Call of Duty Mobile and e-sports initiatives is expected to drive the top line in the near term. Activision's enviable IP and strength in popular gaming franchises bode well for the long haul. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, lack of major releases, particularly from the Blizzard division, is an overhang.”

4/21/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

3/25/2020 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $73.92. 5,852,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 55,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

