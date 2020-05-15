Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE: FIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $167.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $142.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $160.00 to $148.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $183.00 to $152.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $143.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

