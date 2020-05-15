Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) recently:

5/15/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – KKR & Co Inc was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

5/8/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – KKR & Co Inc was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

5/6/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/17/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – KKR & Co Inc had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – KKR & Co Inc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

NYSE KKR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,537. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

