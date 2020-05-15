Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

5/4/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $255.00 to $263.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $274.00 to $291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $219.00 to $249.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $237.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $223.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In 2020, while Amgen’s growth products like Prolia, Evenity, Repatha, Aimovig, Otezla and biosimilars will drive sales, increasing competition for its legacy products will continue to hurt the same. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio. It is also progressing with its pipeline while regularly pursuing “external opportunities” such as the acquisition of Otezla and the recently acquired stake in China's BeiGene. Amgen also expects several important clinical data readouts from its innovative pipeline in 2020. However, pricing and competitive pressure are concerns. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Estimates have gone down ahead of Q1 results due to uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on results. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprise in recent quarters.”

3/31/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $237.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

