Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

5/8/2020 – Cincinnati Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Cincinnati Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to the company’s overall earnings. Commitment toward executing its strategic initiatives will help improve pricing precision.. Nevertheless, it flaunts a solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders via cash dividends and special dividends. Low leverage, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release should drive its growth as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year. However, the exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Higher expenses can also put strain on margin expansion. Earnings of 84 cents per share in the first quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6% and the bottom line deteriorated 20% year over year.”

5/6/2020 – Cincinnati Financial was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

5/6/2020 – Cincinnati Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to the company’s overall earnings. Commitment toward executing its strategic initiatives will help improve pricing precision.. Nevertheless, it flaunts a solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders via cash dividends and special dividends. Low leverage, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release should drive its growth as well. However, the exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Higher expenses can also put strain on margin expansion. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Earnings of 84 cents per share in the first quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6% and the bottom line deteriorated 20% year over year.”

5/1/2020 – Cincinnati Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – Cincinnati Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $81.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Cincinnati Financial was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

4/28/2020 – Cincinnati Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $135.00 to $100.00.

4/14/2020 – Cincinnati Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $90.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Cincinnati Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up its business. It continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to the company’s overall earnings. Commitment toward executing its strategic initiatives will help improve pricing precision. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. Nevertheless, it flaunts a solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders via cash dividends and special dividends. Low leverage, consistent cash flow generation and favorable reserve release should drive its growth as well. However, the exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile and keeps the combined ratio under pressure. Higher expenses can also put a strain on margin expansion.”

4/8/2020 – Cincinnati Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

4/6/2020 – Cincinnati Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.25. 2,585,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,543. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

