Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic (HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2020 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

4/30/2020 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In recent times, Hologic registered strong top-line growth led by robust performances within majority of its businesses. In the last reported quarter, organic revenue growth against the toughest comparable of the year, significantly outdid Hologic’s projections. Continued solid uptake of Aptima women's health assays and consistent expansion of global installed bases of Genius 3D mammography systems and Panther instruments are encouraging. It put up a robust first quarter fiscal 2020 show with in-line earnings and revenues ahead of expectations. However, the contractions in both margins during the quarter are concerning. Difficult macroeconomic conditions due to coronavirus outbreak and foreign exchange fluctuations are other headwinds trailing the company. Overall, Hologic has been underperforming its industry over the past three months.”

4/28/2020 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2020 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/9/2020 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In recent times, Hologic registered strong top-line growth led by robust performances within majority of its businesses. In the last reported quarter, organic revenue growth against the toughest comparable of the year, significantly outdid Hologic’s projections. Continued solid uptake of Aptima women's health assays and consistent expansion of global installed bases of Genius 3D mammography systems and Panther instruments are encouraging. It put up a robust first quarter fiscal 2020 show with in-line earnings and revenues ahead of expectations. However, the contractions in both margins during the quarter are concerning. Difficult macroeconomic conditions due to coronavirus outbreak and foreign exchange fluctuations are other headwinds trailing the company. Overall, Hologic has been underperforming its industry over the past six months.”

4/8/2020 – Hologic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/8/2020 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $57.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

4/2/2020 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

3/27/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

3/26/2020 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,385,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Hologic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

