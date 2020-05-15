Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) recently:

5/13/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

5/8/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/23/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of IR opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

