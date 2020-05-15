Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio, driven by new product launches, will likely be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bode well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on revenues. Markedly, the company anticipates that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to weakened demand for its products. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

5/1/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio, driven by new product launches, will likely be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bode well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on revenues. Markedly, the company anticipates that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to weakened demand for its products. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

4/13/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio driven by new product roll outs is likely to be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of its 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bodes well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s latest PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak in China is anticipated to weigh on revenues. Markedly, the company reduced its revenue guidance owing to impact from coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at Vertical Group. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $121.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/24/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $128.00.

3/18/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MCHP opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 256,504 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

