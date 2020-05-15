Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ross Stores (ROST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $80.00 to $100.00.

5/4/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

4/27/2020 – Ross Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/19/2020 – Ross Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

3/25/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/20/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/19/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $113.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $84.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

