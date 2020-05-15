Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

5/4/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/30/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $29.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Tapestry had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

4/24/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2020 – Tapestry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/23/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $12.41 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Tapestry Inc alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.