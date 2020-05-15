Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akamai delivered stellar Q1 results on the back of robust cloud security solutions growth and increased Internet traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic. Strong performance of Web division and the Media & Carrier division drove the top line. Moreover, solid demand for DDoS prevention, application-layer firewall and bot management services are key catalysts. The traction gained by Secure Web Gateway, Page Integrity Manager, and Enterprise Defender is noteworthy. Further, increasing adoption of mobile data/apps on growing mobile data traffic bodes well. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, unfavorable foreign exchange and seasonal summer traffic are headwinds. Further, the company has withdrawn 2020 guidance due to uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

4/29/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2020 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $108.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $112.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/9/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/8/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/25/2020 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.23 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 73,001 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

