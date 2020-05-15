Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ):

5/14/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

5/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

NYSE CNQ opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

