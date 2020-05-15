Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE: CCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2020 – CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/28/2020 – CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.14. 2,593,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.60. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.