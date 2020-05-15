Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $281.00 to $291.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

5/11/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $220.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $258.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $255.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – FleetCor Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $264.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions contribute to FLEETCOR’s top line growth. A strong balance sheet enables FLEETCOR pursue growth initiatives in the form of acquisitions and investments and continue rewarding shareholders. Consistent share repurchases boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, higher interest expense due to increase in LIBOR rate and additional borrowings for share repurchases is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. Global presence exposes FLEETCOR to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality is another concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have declined over the past year.”

5/7/2020 – FleetCor Technologies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $340.00.

5/4/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $258.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $346.00 to $281.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $350.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $220.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $362.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – FleetCor Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FLT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.54. 450,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.31. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,806,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after buying an additional 759,746 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after buying an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after buying an additional 674,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

