Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ITUS (ANIX)

ITUS (NYSE: ANIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – ITUS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

5/11/2020 – ITUS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2020 – ITUS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – ITUS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – ITUS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – ITUS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – ITUS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – ITUS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – ITUS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2020 – ITUS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – ITUS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2020 – ITUS is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

ITUS stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. ITUS Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

