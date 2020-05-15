Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kimco Realty (KIM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM):

5/11/2020 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Kimco Realty was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

4/17/2020 – Kimco Realty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/16/2020 – Kimco Realty was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.50 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 9,745,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 581,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,284,000 after purchasing an additional 383,610 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

